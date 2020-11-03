Two Walton men arrested on child porn charges

WALTON COUNTY, Fla — Two Walton County men have been arrested by Walton County Sheriff’s Office on charges of child pornography, deputies wrote in a news release.

After receiving several Cyber Tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit executed a search warrant on August 25th at 93 Dune Lakes Circle, Terra Mar Apartments in Santa Rosa Beach.

Timothy Brunner

During the execution of the search warrant information was obtained which identified Timothy Brunner, 29, as the suspect.

After examining his computers, tablets, and cell phones investigators said they confirmed Brunner possessed and uploaded child pornography with children as young as 6-9 years of age.

Brunner is charged with three counts of interstate transmission of child pornography, four counts of possession of child pornography, and the use of a two-way communications device to facilitate a felony. He was arrested on October 30th and was given a $25,000 bond.

On Tuesday, a multi-agency team executed a search warrant on two separate apartments within the Heritage Apartment complex in DeFuniak Springs.

The search warrant was the result of four CyberTips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Robert Ammons

During the search warrant, several images of child pornography were located on a cell phone in one of the apartments. Through digital forensic evaluations on scene, Robert Ammons was identified as the individual using the cell phone during the time child exploitation material was downloaded.

Ammons is charged with 50 or more counts of possession and distribution of child pornography. He was transported and booked into the Walton County Jail and is awaiting first appearance.