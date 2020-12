CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WMMB) — According to Calhoun County Sheriff, Glen Kimbrel, two people are being hospitalized due to a shooting in Calhoun County.

The shooting occurred around 7:45 a.m. on Sunday near Buelah Russ Road in the Hugh Creek Community, Kimbrel said.

One victim was transported via helicopter and the other by ambulance, Kimbrel said.

This is all the information that we have at this time, we’ll update the story when more information becomes available.