Three suspects in Lynn Haven case set to change plea

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Three of the suspects accused of stealing taxpayer money when they were supposed to be helping clean up Lynn Haven after Hurricane Michael are scheduled to change their not-guilty pleas.

Former Lynn Haven City Manager Mike White, David White, the owner of Erosion Control Specialists and Erosion Control Specialist employee Shannon Rodriguez with fraud and money laundering in the case have notified the court about the change

Federal prosecutors also charged Lynn Haven Community Services Director David Horton, Greenleaf Lawncare Owner Josh Anderson.

Prosecutors say the group stole $5 million from the city.