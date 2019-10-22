LIVE NOW /
Two seriously injured in motorcycle crash

News
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Just before 10 p.m. Monday night, Panama City Beach Police responded to a motorcycle crash with injuries on the access road in front of Casa Loma Motel.

Upon arrival, officers determined the driver of the 2015 Harley Davidson, Joshua Walker Brummitt of Joelton, Tennessee, was driving westbound on Front Beach Road and failed to make the curve approaching Hutchinson Blvd. Police said the motorcycle left the roadway, went through a fence, hit a parked box truck and then landed back on the service road.

The driver of the motorcycle sustained critical injuries, while his passenger, Brandy George of Joelton, Tennessee, sustained serious injuries. Both were transported to Bay Medical for treatment.

Police said alcohol could be a factor in this crash, but it is still under investigation.

