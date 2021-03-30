Two positions created under Superintendent of Bay District Schools

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay District Schools is continuing to move positions and create new ones. This includes two new positions working directly under the superintendent.

Superintendent Bill Husfelt is in the process of restructuring district staff positions.

For the past several years the second in command has been the deputy superintendent.

District leaders say the position has numerous responsibilities and is now being split up into three jobs.

“This allows us to more effectively ensure that we are meeting all the state requirements and also helping to set policy and be more proactive,” said Executive Director of Human Resources, Shirley Baker.

The new positions are the Deputy Superintendent of Teaching and Learning, as well as the Deputy Superintendent of Operations.

The existing position, Deputy Superintendent of Professional and Community Services will stay put, and federal dollars will pay for this salary.

“The Deputy Superintendent of Professional and Community Services, we were able to move a large part of that salary onto the federal food services budget. So it’s no longer coming out of our general budget or general funds. While we’re adding two deputy superintendents, it’s actually a budget-neutral plan.” said Baker.

The new positions were also made possible due to existing personnel leaving or moving around internally.

“Because we had some personnel that were retiring, so rather than replacing them, we began combining some of the positions under personnel and staff development,” said Baker.

The Teaching and Learning Deputy Superintendent will oversee special education, student services as well as curriculum and instruction. The other positions have their separate responsibilities.

“Under operations, there are also three large arms under there, because there is finances, maintenance, and transportation, which are all large divisions. So we needed one person that was able to at least monitor the work and provide direction,” said Baker.

The district will be conducting interviews for these two spots this week.

“The positions don’t begin until July 1st, so it’ll actually be on next school year’s budget, so it doesn’t affect this year’s budget.” said Baker.