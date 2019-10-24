Two plans move Panama City into rebuilding process

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The city of Panama City now has multiple plans to build the city back up. The Recovery Action Plan and Redevelopment Plan are two proposals in the works for Panama City.

These two plans were presented at Tuesday’s Panama City commission meeting to both the public and commissioners.

“It gives us something to go by so that the citizens know that we are going to be creating something that is going to be wonderful and make us the premiere city in the Panhandle,” said Panama City Mayor Greg Brudnicki.

The Recovery Action Plan describes the city’s path of successful recovery from Hurricane Michael. It provides a road map for the city to take advantage of the one-time funding opportunities available after the storm.

“It is a comprehensive guide that is really instructed and formed by the community at large,” said Hagerty Recovery Manager Chris Thomas.

The Redevelopment Plan is an annex to the Recovery Action Plan, that promotes long term growth.

“The plan is designed to focus on all the different strategies and actions the city needs to take to develop and get into the vision of the city going into 2050,” Thomas said.

These projects work alongside each other with the goal of creating an innovative, safe and sustainable future for Panama City.

“When we start this plan, and we start going through and doing things, there will be a sequence of events that we will go through step by step to do what we need to do to create a great place to live,” Brudnicki said.

Both plans are open for public comment until October 25th and commissioners will vote on these plans at their next commission meeting on November 5th.

