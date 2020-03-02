LIVE NOW /
Watch News 13 Lawcall | 850-392-1544 to call in now!

Two people in Florida tested ‘presumptively positive’ for Coronavirus

News
Posted: / Updated:

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WMBB) — Governor Ron DeSantis’ office declaring a public health emergency in the state of Florida as two individuals in the state tested presumptively positive for the Coronavirus.

One is a resident in Manatee County and the other a resident of Hillsborough County.

DeSantis says the State Health Officer is authorized and directed to use his judgment as to the duration of this public health emergency.

The State Health Officer will follow the guidelines established by the CDC in establishing protocols to control the spread of Covid-19 and educate the public on prevention.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Very first mobile barber shop in the state of Florida

Thumbnail for the video titled "Very first mobile barber shop in the state of Florida"

Bay County Leap Day Baby

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bay County Leap Day Baby"

PCB Boat Show

Thumbnail for the video titled "PCB Boat Show"

Gulf County Flooding

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gulf County Flooding"

St. Joe Company develops 3 workforce housing communities

Thumbnail for the video titled "St. Joe Company develops 3 workforce housing communities"

Residents say Food Truck Friday was a success

Thumbnail for the video titled "Residents say Food Truck Friday was a success"
More Local News
Fill out my online form.