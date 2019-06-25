Two people charged with drug offences in Holmes County

PONCE DE LEON, Fla. – A verbal altercation at a Ponce de Leon home resulted in two drug charges.

The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office responded to the home of 47-year old Robert Queen and 56-year old Janet Solomon.

During the altercation, Queen fled the location on foot.

Deputies did an initial check on Solomon that turned up an active warrant for violating probation.

A search of the home was conducted and deputies found a smoking pipe that tested positive for meth, among other drug paraphernalia.

Solomon was arrested on the existing warrant for violation of probation and new charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.

A warrant for Queen has been issued and Holmes County deputies are still on the lookout for his whereabouts.