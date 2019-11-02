Two people arrested in connection to stabbing of pregnant woman

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)- Two people are behind bars following a stabbing that happened Friday.

Officers with the Panama City Police department responded to Emerald Coast OBGYN on 23rd street to find a pregnant woman suffering from multiple stabs wounds.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital where she was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Following further investigation, police arrested Kizzy Patterson and Pamela Patterson in connection to the incident.

Kizzy Patterson has been charged with attempted 1st-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence. Pamela Patterson faces charges of accessory after the fact to attempted 1st-degree murder and tampering with evidence.

This case is still under investigation, if you have any information, contact Panama City Police.

