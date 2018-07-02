Two People Arrested After Allegedly Abusing Puppy and Locking it in Car Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy: Kylee Underwood [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy: Kylee Underwood [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy: Kylee Underwood [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy: Kylee Underwood [ + - ]

PANAMA CITY, Fla. - Two people are behind bars after abusing a small dog then leaving it locked in the trunk of a vehicle.

Panama City Police say Maurice Sanders and Keshamma Thompson, two 30 year-olds from Mississippi, face felony charges after witnesses say they saw sanders abusing a puppy in the Panama City mall parking lot.

Witnesses said they were pulling into the Panama City mall when they saw Sanders abusing a puppy. They said the man grabbed the puppy by its neck and threw it in the trunk while he and his family went into the mall.

Bystanders called police immediately. Panama City Police officers arrived and broke the window in order to pull down the back seat and open the trunk to release the dog.



Witnesses said the dog had been in the trunk for about 30 minutes, but is okay.



