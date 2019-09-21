Two pedestrians injured after being hit by vehicle during 9k

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Two people were sent to the hospital Saturday after being hit by a vehicle during a five-mile run event.

A man and his one-year-old son were running north on Hillcrest Drive while participating in the James C. Binnicker Memorial 9k Saturday morning.

A man driving an F250 was driving through the intersection of Hillcrest Lane, when the pedestrian and his son crossed into the path of the truck, leading to the collision.

The father and his son were treated at Fort Walton Beach Medical Center for minor injuries.