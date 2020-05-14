Two Panhandle educators named finalists in 2020 Principal of the Year award

(WMBB) — Two panhandle educators are being honored as finalists for 2020 Florida Principal of the Year.

West Bay Elementary principal Deniese Moss and South Walton High principal Alexis Tibbetts are nominated for the award, along with Sarajean McDaniel principal Moseley Elementary School in Putnam County.

The Florida Department of Education website says the Principal Achievement Award for Outstanding Leadership was established in 1988 to recognize Florida principals for their contributions to their school and communities.

Last year, Josh Balkom of Deane Bozeman School in Bay County was a Principal of the Year finalist.