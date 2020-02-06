Two Panhandle cities recognize Black History Month

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — In an effort to recognize Black History Month, a special project of street banners will be on display and several events will be held in the cities of Blountstown and Bristol.

The project will consist of 24×48 street pole banners displaying prominent African American citizens in Calhoun County history, and can be seen lining downtown Blountstown on Highway 20 until March 1.

The cities of Blountstown and Bristol also will hold a slate of events for Black History Month.

Watch this segment from News 13 Midday for details on the month-long schedule.