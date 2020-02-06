Two Panhandle cities recognize Black History Month

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — In an effort to recognize Black History Month, a special project of street banners will be on display and several events will be held in the cities of Blountstown and Bristol.

The project will consist of 24×48 street pole banners displaying prominent African American citizens in Calhoun County history, and can be seen lining downtown Blountstown on Highway 20 until March 1.

The cities of Blountstown and Bristol also will hold a slate of events for Black History Month.

Watch this segment from News 13 Midday for details on the month-long schedule.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Two Panhandle cities to hold Black History Month events

Thumbnail for the video titled "Two Panhandle cities to hold Black History Month events"

Chainsaw carving

Thumbnail for the video titled "Chainsaw carving"

The Bagel Maker preps King Cakes

Thumbnail for the video titled "The Bagel Maker preps King Cakes"

Mrs. Thomason's Fifth Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mrs. Thomason's Fifth Grade Class"

FDOT receives permission to continue plans to widen U.S. 231 corridor

Thumbnail for the video titled "FDOT receives permission to continue plans to widen U.S. 231 corridor"
More Local News
Fill out my online form.