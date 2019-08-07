Two New portable fire rescue stations are coming to Bay County

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Three of Bay County’s fire rescue stations were destroyed by Hurricane Michael, but a new project hopes to help improve fire safety after the storm.

At Tuesday’s Bay County commission meeting, commissioners awarded a contract to Panhandle Power Solutions LLC. for two portable fire rescue stations.

This is almost a three million dollar contract and the county has an option to purchase a third facility.

One will be located at 2311 Michigan Avenue in Panama City and the second at 2114 County Road 2321 in Southport. If the county decides to purchase the third, it will be located at 2801 Lafayette Road in Panama City.

County Commissioner Keith Baker says these portable stations will help with response times when it comes to emergencies.

“We are just excited that we have these units because they are going to be a great addition, especially in response time to how we deal with emergencies,” said Baker.

