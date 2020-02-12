Two new fire trucks to come to the Panama City Fire Department

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Fire Department will soon be adding two new team members to their department.

On Tuesday, Panama City Fire Chief, Alex Baird, gave a presentation updating Panama City city commissioners on their timeline for their two new apparatuses. The department decided on two Rosenbauer trucks, which is the company they will buy all of their fire trucks from moving forward.

“It just makes controlling the fleet a little easier and makes repairs easier,” Baird said. “Dealing with one vendor instead of many vendors, it just makes the system simpler.”

After the contract was signed back in January of 2018, Rosenbauer had 395 days to deliver the trucks to the station, making the delivery date February 22nd of 2020. Due to a delay in assembly, the department is now expecting the trucks in mid-March and will receive a penalty fee from Rosenbauer.

“They have to pay $100 a day per truck when they are late like this so we will get a check from Rosenbauer that can be used to help pay off the trucks or be used to help buy equipment we need, however we see fit,” Baird said.

Mayor Greg Brudnicki says these fire trucks will not only benefit the department, but the entire community.

“You have to be prepared,” Brudnicki said. “The only way to be prepared is to make sure you have enough money budgeted to do the things you have to do to make sure you have proper equipment and that is what we are doing.”

The fire department will hold a push-in ceremony in march when they receive the new vehicles.

