Two new businesses coming to Lynn Haven

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — New businesses are on the way to Lynn Haven as the city commission approved two new commercial development orders at Tuesday morning’s city commission meeting.

“Take 5 Oil Change” has been approved to begin development on the vacant parcel next to Whataburger on State Road 77.  

The proposed facility will have three bays for drive-thru oil changes.

Another business coming to Lynn Haven, “Slim Chickens” restaurant, will be located just north of the intersection of State Road 77 and Mosley Drive.

The chicken restaurant chain features sit-down and take-out options for guests. 

No details have been released yet on when those two businesses will be open to customers, but Lynn Haven Mayor, Margo Anderson, said during the meeting that the new development is a step in a positive direction amid the pandemic. 

