Two men walk away scratch-free after morning plane crash

DESTIN, Fla. (WMBB) — Two men and their pet are recovering after their small plane crashed Saturday morning in Okaloosa County.

The small aircraft reportedly developed engine problems and went down in a tree just short of the Destin Airport. They are identified as 47-year-old Jason Dougherty and 22-year-old Caleb Dougherty.

First responders were called to a home around 10:00 am where deputies say the plane had been coming in to land when it struck a tree near a home and became wedged. Both men and their Labrador Retriever are walking away from this crash without a scratch.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board have been notified and are handling this investigation.

