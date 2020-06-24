Two men arrested for separate burglaries in Holmes County

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Two different men in their 30’s have been arrested for unrelated burglaries in Holmes County.

According to the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, 37-year-old Paul A. Galvan of Bonifay was arrested after stealing items from a home on Foxworth Road on Friday, June 19.

After being located by the Sheriff’s office, Glavan had several of the victim’s items in his possession.

Galvan is charged with burglary and petit theft.

In an unrelated incident, the arrest affidavit said 35-year-old Sidney Kyle Dunaway of Geneva, Alabama was arrested on Tuesday, June 23.

According to the Hartford Police Department, Dunaway was arrested after breaking into a home on 177A earlier in the week.

Dunaway is charged with burglary and petit theft, and more arrests are anticipated.