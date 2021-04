Troopers say two people were killed in a crash on Laramore Road Tuesday afternoon.

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Two people were killed and a third person was in critical condition after a crash on Laramore Road in Jackson County Tuesday afternoon.

The surviving victim was flown to a local hospital for treatment, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash is under investigation. This is a developing story and we will have more information as it becomes available.