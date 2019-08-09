NEWS ALERT /
AT&T withholds content from subscribers rather than negotiate with broadcasters at fair market rates.

Two juveniles arrested after social media video caused controversy

News
Posted: / Updated:
Police Lights Web GFX_1453585378276.jpg

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office arrested two juveniles Thursday after a social media video caused a stir in the area.

The juveniles were charged with possession of a firearm unlawfully by a minor, improper exhibition of a firearm and dealing in stolen property, according to a news release.

“The two juveniles were using SnapChat, a social media outlet, to show off the weapon and smoking an unknown substance as well,” deputies wrote. “Sheriff (A.J.) Smith is adamant about protecting our children and keeping them safe. Even though this incident was not on school grounds, with school starting on Monday, this social media incident was taken extremely seriously.”

The two juveniles were detained in Tallahassee at the Department for Juvenile Justice. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Marketplace

Submit a News Tip

Fill out my online form.