Two juveniles arrested after social media video caused controversy

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office arrested two juveniles Thursday after a social media video caused a stir in the area.

The juveniles were charged with possession of a firearm unlawfully by a minor, improper exhibition of a firearm and dealing in stolen property, according to a news release.

“The two juveniles were using SnapChat, a social media outlet, to show off the weapon and smoking an unknown substance as well,” deputies wrote. “Sheriff (A.J.) Smith is adamant about protecting our children and keeping them safe. Even though this incident was not on school grounds, with school starting on Monday, this social media incident was taken extremely seriously.”

The two juveniles were detained in Tallahassee at the Department for Juvenile Justice.