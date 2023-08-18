BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Two people are seriously injured after they were hit while riding a motorcycle in Panama City Beach, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

It happened on Thomas Drive near Crescent Drive around 2:30 Friday morning.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a pickup truck collided with a motorcycle as the pickup truck crossed the intersection. Troopers said the driver didn’t see the motorcycle.

A Freeport man and a Panama City woman were riding on the motorcycle and suffered injuries. Troopers said at the last update they were in critical condition.