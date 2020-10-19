Click Here for COVID19 Testing

Two girls missing in Lynn Haven

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — UPDATE……….LOCATED……The Lynn Haven Police Department has announced the girls were found and returned to their families safely.

ORIGINAL POST

The Lynn Haven Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating two girls who went missing on Sunday.

According to the Lynn Haven Police Department, 13-year-old Violet Gray and 12-year-old Belle Robbins were the last seen in the 900 block of Wyoming Avenue at 4:30 PM on Sunday.

Violet has blonde hair, hazel eyes, and was last seen wearing a purple, long sleeve shirt and jean shorts, police said.

Belle has brown hair, hazel eyes, and was last seen wearing a pink shirt, jean shorts, and a gold necklace with a heart pendant, police said.

Both girls weigh 90 pounds and are five-feet-tall.

Police are asking anyone with information on their whereabouts to contact them at (850)265-4111. Or if you’d like to remain anonymous by calling the Crime Stoppers Tips Line at (850)785-TIPS.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Walton Health Department looking to hire more staff before receiving rapid tests

Downtown Panama City is coming back to life with art murals

Walton County Supervisor of Elections enhances cybersecurity with federal grant

Survivor's Jam

Marching Band festival

Mosley swim wins Bay County meet

More Local News