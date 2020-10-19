Two girls missing in Lynn Haven

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — UPDATE……….LOCATED……The Lynn Haven Police Department has announced the girls were found and returned to their families safely.

ORIGINAL POST

The Lynn Haven Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating two girls who went missing on Sunday.

According to the Lynn Haven Police Department, 13-year-old Violet Gray and 12-year-old Belle Robbins were the last seen in the 900 block of Wyoming Avenue at 4:30 PM on Sunday.

Violet has blonde hair, hazel eyes, and was last seen wearing a purple, long sleeve shirt and jean shorts, police said.

Belle has brown hair, hazel eyes, and was last seen wearing a pink shirt, jean shorts, and a gold necklace with a heart pendant, police said.

Both girls weigh 90 pounds and are five-feet-tall.

Police are asking anyone with information on their whereabouts to contact them at (850)265-4111. Or if you’d like to remain anonymous by calling the Crime Stoppers Tips Line at (850)785-TIPS.