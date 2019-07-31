Two Franklin County deputies named 2019 Law Enforcement Officers of the Year

TALLAHASSEE, Fla, (WMBB) — Two Franklin County Sheriff’s deputies have been selected as the 2019 Law Enforcement Officers of the Year. It is only the third time since 1990 multiple officers have been honored.

Sgt. Jeff Hewitt and Deputy Jared S. Hewitt, a father and son team were selected for their bravery during the Eastpoint fire.

The deputies received a call that a family of three was trapped inside a burning truck.

The vehicle was in the ditch and the front was already engulfed in flames. Sgt. Jeff Hewitt beat on the side of the vehicle while Deputy Jared Hewitt jumped in the bed of the truck to bang on the cab window. The roaring flames drowned out their voices, but the female victim finally cracked open the door once she heard the officers.

The male victim was unable to get his four-year-old son out of his car seat, so Sgt. Hewitt worked quickly to rescue the child from the back seat and bring him to safety.

Due to the bravery and selflessness of the deputies, there were no casualties during the Eastpoint fire.