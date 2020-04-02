LIVE NOW /
Two Fort Walton Beach police officers involved in shooting

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — According to city officials, two Fort Walton Beach police officers were involved in a shooting early Thursday morning.

Officials say it happened just before 5:00 a.m. at the corner of Robinwood Drive and Hollywood Drive, where officers were serving a felony fugitive warrant from the Tallahassee Police Department for child molestation and failing to register as a sex offender.

City officials say the suspect was taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

No other details were provided.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) is investigating.

