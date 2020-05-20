Two dead & three arrested in Robbery-Homicide incident

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WMBB) — Okaloosa County authorities released details from a robbery and homicide investigation, in which the incident left two people dead and resulted in the arrest of three others.

Crestview Police said the robbery happened May 19 around 9 p.m. at the Hilton Motel, where an officer saw a person running from one of the rooms and hiding his face. The person then got into a vehicle and drove away from police, who followed the car to North Okaloosa Medical Center and found one of the passengers had been shot.

According to Crestview Police, Jakeith Edwards, 25, from Enterprise, Alabama was admitted to the emergency room and later died from his injuries.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office and Crestview Police then began investigating at the Hilton Motel, where they said they found 19-year-old Kaylun Gray of Elba, Alabama, had been shot and killed.

Investigators believe a robbery had been staged, which included Gray’s girlfriend, Jasmine Williams, 20, of Crestview, and three friends to target Gray. They said the friends went to the Hilton Motel and attempted to enter the room, when Gray and Edwards exchanged gunfire and were shot.

The Crestview Police Department arrested Williams and 24-year-old Eric Dorsey of Andalusia, Alabama, who were charged with Murder and Robery with a Firearm. Tykira Deandrade of Andalusia also was arrested and charged with Murder, Robbery with a Firearm and Accessory After the Fact While in Commission of a Capital Felony.

The three were then taken to the Okaloosa County Jail.