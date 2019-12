OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Two motorcyclists have lost their lives after a crash Sunday night in Okaloosa County

The Florida Highway Patrol says Charles Sillars and Jennifer Morris, both 40-years-old from Milton, Florida, were traveling east on Highway 90 around 6 p.m. Sunday.

Troopers say a truck driver, Gregory Geiger, 21, of Holt, Florida failed to yield the right of way at Wilkerson Bluff Road and collided with the motorcycle.