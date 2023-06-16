Ed. Note: This story was updated with more information from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Stormy seas caused two boats to overturn near Panama City.

The incidents left two people dead and several others were rescued from the water. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said a 26-foot double-decker pontoon boat capsized at about 10:30 a.m. near Deepwater Point at the mouth of Grand Lagoon.

Officials said nine people were ejected from the boat. Everyone was recovered from the water.

Two people were rushed to the hospital and later died from their injuries. The victims were an adult woman and a girl. Their identities have not yet been released.

“With heavy hearts, we would like to offer our condolences to the family of the victims,” said Major Fred Rondeau, FWC Northwest Regional Commander. “We would like to ask our community to keep the family of the victim in their thoughts and prayers as they go through this terrible loss.”

FWC officials are also investigating a second overturned boat that happened during the stormy weather Friday morning. No one was injured in that incident.