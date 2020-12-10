Two convicted of kidnapping, grand theft auto

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Bay County jury has convicted two people of armed robbery, kidnapping, grand theft auto after deliberating for nearly 45 minutes on Wednesday.

Rachel Price

Adam Horne

Rachel Price and her boyfriend/co-defendant Adam Horne were in Panama City Beach after absconding from North Carolina. While in Pier Park the two developed a scheme to return to North Carolina by convincing the victim, an 80-year-old woman, that they were down on their luck. After agreeing to give Price and Horne a ride to their hotel Horne pulled a knife, held it to the victim’s neck, and demanded that the victim drive them out of state.

The victim was then able to pull into a gas station on Middle Beach and Alf Coleman Road, near Shipwreck Island. Horne demanded money for the gas and the victim complied, giving Gorne her credit card. When Horne exited the car, the victim sped out of the gas station leaving Horne behind. Price then demanded to be let out of the vehicle and exited. Video surveillance shows Price running back to Horne and proceeding down to the Villages at Grand Panama where they stole another person’s truck.

Within an hour Bay County Sheriff’s Office deputies stopped the stolen truck, near the intersection of Highway 231 and Highway 20. Horne was searched and was found to be in possession of the first victim’s credit card. Police also located the knife Horne used in the backseat of the robbery victim’s car.

Circuit Judge Brantley Clark scheduled sentencing for December 17.