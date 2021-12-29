Two charged with human smuggling after being pulled over on I-10

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Highway Patrol troopers found 11 people who were in the country illegally during a routine traffic stop.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, troopers conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 10 in Escambia County on Tuesday, Dec. 28.

The troopers determined that the occupants of the vehicle were being transported to multiple locations along the east coast. The driver and front seat passenger were being paid to smuggle them into the U.S., according to FHP.

One of the 11 people was a juvenile and the FHP did notify the Department of Children and Families.

The driver and passenger, Omar Lemus-DeLeon and Jose Morales Orozco, were each charged with nine counts of human smuggling.

