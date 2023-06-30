PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City police said they arrested two people in connection to the ongoing abuse of a two-year-old.

Police were called in after a Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center’s Child Protection Team “assessed a two-year-old with contusions on different parts of their body in different stages of healing indicating ongoing abuse.”

Police said they learned that Lowell Grant Carmichael, 34, of Panama City “played rough” with the child, including throwing them on the bed, kicking their feet out from under them causing them to fall and grabbing them by the head.

They added that Gracie Lynn Williams, 23, was aware of the injuries to the child.

Carmichael was charged with aggravated child abuse and failure to report abuse. Williams was charged with child neglect and failure to report abuse.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information, in this case, is asked to call the Panama City Police Department at 850-

872-3100, or they can report tips anonymously via smartphone by downloading the “Panama

City PD” Tip411 app from the iOS or Google Play stores.