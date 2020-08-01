Two charged in drug investigation

FILE – This Aug. 29, 2018, file photo shows an arrangement of prescription oxycodone pills in New York. U.S. health officials are again warning doctors against abandoning chronic pain patients by abruptly stopping their opioid prescriptions. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services instead urged doctors Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, to share such decisions with patients. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB) — Two occupants of a house on the 700 block of Helen Avenue were arrested for possessing and selling marijuana and oxycodone, according to a news release from the Springfield Police Department on Saturday.

During an investigation, the Springfield Police Department, with the Panama City Police Department, found and seized 140 grams of marijuana and 200 pills of oxycodone, as well as a .40 caliber pistol and $12,000.

Investigators arrested Diaz Carmello Washington and Justice Kennedy.

Washington was charged with felony charges of firearm and ammunition possession, marijuana possession with intent to distribute, drug trafficking with oxycodone, possession of drug paraphernalia, child abuse and violation of parole.

Kennedy was charged with marijuana possession with intent to distribute, drug trafficking with oxycodone, possession of drug paraphernalia, sale of a controlled substance and child abuse.

The Springfield Police Department asks that anyone with information about the residence report it directly to the department or to Crime Stoppers at 785-TIPS(8477).