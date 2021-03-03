Two charged in child porn case

SHALIMAR, Fla. (WMBB) — Two men are accused of possessing child pornography.

Weston Jines

Jacob Rush

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s deputies said they obtained a search warrant for a home on Fawn Lane in Shalimar after getting a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Weston Jines, 21, was identified as a suspect.

Meanwhile, Jines roomate, 22-year-old Jacob Rush, was found to be in possession of child pornography, deputies wrote in a news release.

Both men are charged with possession of child pornography.