Two charged after vehicle pursuit in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)–Two individuals are in custody after allegedly stealing a vehicle in Bay County and fleeing towards Cottondale.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday around 11:45 a.m. they were notified that a stolen Jeep Wrangler was spotted heading northbound into Jackson County from Bay County on Highway 231.

A Deputy began following the vehicle which soon began a pursuit as the vehicle traveled northbound on Highway 231 at speeds exceeding 100 miles per hour.

The driver of the alleged stolen vehicle passed vehicles on the shoulder of the road and in the median while attempting to evade law enforcement.

After a 10.2 mile pursuit, the suspect vehicle sustained a flat tire and the pursuit came to an end just south of Campbellton.

The driver, Brandon James Pasko, was taken into to custody and charged with Aggravated Fleeing or Attempting to Elude, Driving While License Suspended or Revoked, and Grand Theft Auto.

The passenger, who reportedly participated in the vehicle theft, Melissa Sue Smith, was charged with Principal to Grand Theft of a Vehicle.

Both Pasko and Smith were booked into the Jackson County Correctional Facility to await first appearances.