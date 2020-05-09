LIVE NOW /
Watch News 13 This Weekend at 6:00

Two charged after vehicle pursuit in Jackson County

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)–Two individuals are in custody after allegedly stealing a vehicle in Bay County and fleeing towards Cottondale.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday around 11:45 a.m. they were notified that a stolen Jeep Wrangler was spotted heading northbound into Jackson County from Bay County on Highway 231.

A Deputy began following the vehicle which soon began a pursuit as the vehicle traveled northbound on Highway 231 at speeds exceeding 100 miles per hour.

The driver of the alleged stolen vehicle passed vehicles on the shoulder of the road and in the median while attempting to evade law enforcement.

After a 10.2 mile pursuit, the suspect vehicle sustained a flat tire and the pursuit came to an end just south of Campbellton.

The driver, Brandon James Pasko, was taken into to custody and charged with Aggravated Fleeing or Attempting to Elude, Driving While License Suspended or Revoked, and Grand Theft Auto.

The passenger, who reportedly participated in the vehicle theft, Melissa Sue Smith, was charged with Principal to Grand Theft of a Vehicle.

Both Pasko and Smith were booked into the Jackson County Correctional Facility to await first appearances.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Local salon owners 'ecstatic' to open on Monday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local salon owners 'ecstatic' to open on Monday"

One seriously injured in Highway 77 crash

Thumbnail for the video titled "One seriously injured in Highway 77 crash"

FSU using drone system to assess damage from the Mussett Bayou Fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "FSU using drone system to assess damage from the Mussett Bayou Fire"

Walton County resident's video of wildfire goes viral

Thumbnail for the video titled "Walton County resident's video of wildfire goes viral"

Law enforcement impact

Thumbnail for the video titled "Law enforcement impact"

Walton County residents first to notice wildfire

Thumbnail for the video titled "Walton County residents first to notice wildfire"
More Local News