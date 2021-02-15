Two charged after K-9 sniffs out cocaine

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested two people and seized about $5,000 and half a kilo of cocaine over the weekend.

Trenton Davis

On Sunday, at about 10 p.m. investigators conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on Highway 231 near Highway 20. 

During the course of the traffic stop, a K9 drug detection dog alerted to the presence of illegal narcotics within the vehicle, deputies wrote. 

April Wilson

During a search of the vehicle, investigators found half a kilo of cocaine, as well as approximately $5000 in US currency. 

Trenton Davis and April Wilson were both arrested. Davis, 25, and Wilson, 26, are both charged with trafficking in cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. 

