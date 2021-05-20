Two carjacking suspects started their crime spree weeks ago in South Walton

WALTON COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — After an early morning police chase Wednesday, with four total vehicles stolen, two suspects are now in custody.

In a joint effort involving Walton County and the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, 18-year-old Elijah Jones and 23-year-old Megan Frazier, have been identified as the two carjacking suspects.

With a crime spree that started May 11, Jones and Frazier have been detained after leading multiple sheriff’s offices on a two-hour-long vehicle pursuit.

“A traffic crash at 285, shortly thereafter just within a minute or two it was changed to a carjacking,” said WCSO District Lieutenant Cory Webster.

Both suspects threatened the driver with a firearm before stealing her Kia and fleeing the scene.

“We were able to follow them up to Dogwood road where they ditched the vehicle into the woods and fled on foot,” said Webster.

It did not take the two suspects long until they stole the second vehicle, a Chevy Colorado towing a U-Haul trailer.

“Through Bluewater and eventually into Destin over the mid-bay bridge,” he said. “It was very densely, heavy dense traffic through the majority of it.”

After crossing the Bay Bridge, Okaloosa County continued to chase them further reaching speeds near 100 miles per hour.

“Eventually, crashed at the Parkway and Highway 98,” he said. “The two subjects fled on foot. Okaloosa and Walton Co. Sheriff’s units were quickly able to get them apprehended.”

There were no serious injuries following the chase. After the suspects were in custody, that is when deputies and investigators started to see the crime spree began actually, weeks prior.

“South Walton units down around the seascape began to see several vehicle burglary reports. Well, the victims in those cases began to track their election devices items that were stolen,” said Webster. “By the time they tracked them the stolen items were showing in our impound lot.”

After Jones and Fraizer are officially charged in Okaloosa County, they will be brought back to Walton where they are facing 10 additional charges.