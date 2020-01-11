Two car accident on highway 231 blocks road, one fatality

The Florida Highway Patrol is on scene of a two car collision on Highway 231 and Hightower Road. It is near the overpass in Fountain. Troopers are directing traffic while investigators get victims transported to the hospital.

At least one fatality has been confirmed. News13 is on scene and will bring you details as they become available. The cars are described as a Silver Toyota pickup truck that was heading south in the northbound lane on 231. There was a head on collision with a black Kia minivan.

FHP says one man in the truck was killed. In the mini van there were multiple occupants. All of those victims have been sent to the hospital.

Investigators are on scene and the north bound lane is blocked as of 8:15pm Friday night.

