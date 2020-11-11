Two bodies found near retention pond in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach Police are investigating after two bodies were found near the Lowes in Panama City Beach.

Officers say the bodies of two men were found by a retention pond when they conducted a business/residence check at 9:15 a.m. on U.S. Highway 98.

Officials close to the investigation say one of them was in a shallow grave. The other was in the pond and tied to an object that weighted him down, officials said.

The Panama City Beach Police Department has set up a Command Center as they work to determine what happened. The investigation is ongoing.