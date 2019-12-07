Two Bay County elementary schools compete in ramen noodle drive for charity

PANAMA CITY, Fla. — Two Bay County schools are in a competition to see which school can raise the most ramen for charity.

Hiland Park and West Bay elementary schools are collecting ramen noodles to donate to the ‘Stuff-the-Bus’ drive.

At Hiland Park Elementary, the competition is even being held internally, as the four ‘houses’ of students compete to see which house can bring in the most noodles.

The principal of Hiland Park, Ilea Faircloth, says the friendly competition has been a great way to get the kids involved in helping to give back to the community.

“We are in a school head to head battle with West Bay Elementary and it’s East side vs. West side,” she said. “We are so excited because our kids are pumped up to help our community.”

The ramen noodle drive will be going on through December 13th.