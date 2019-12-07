Two Bay County elementary schools compete in ramen noodle drive for charity

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY, Fla. — Two Bay County schools are in a competition to see which school can raise the most ramen for charity. 

Hiland Park and West Bay elementary schools are collecting ramen noodles to donate to the ‘Stuff-the-Bus’ drive.

At Hiland Park Elementary, the competition is even being held internally, as the four ‘houses’ of students compete to see which house can bring in the most noodles.

The principal of Hiland Park, Ilea Faircloth, says the friendly competition has been a great way to get the kids involved in helping to give back to the community. 

“We are in a school head to head battle with West Bay Elementary and it’s East side vs. West side,” she said. “We are so excited because our kids are pumped up to help our community.”

The ramen noodle drive will be going on through December 13th.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

601st Air Operations Center prepares for tracking Santa Claus

Thumbnail for the video titled "601st Air Operations Center prepares for tracking Santa Claus"

Friday morning pool party

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday morning pool party"

Gallagher: 'The Last Smash' Tour

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gallagher: 'The Last Smash' Tour"

Village Door Music Hall Information

Thumbnail for the video titled "Village Door Music Hall Information"

Bozeman seniors sign

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bozeman seniors sign"

Community Responds to active shooter

Thumbnail for the video titled "Community Responds to active shooter"
More Local News
Fill out my online form.