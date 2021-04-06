Two arrests made in fatal hit-and-run that killed a 14-year-old girl in Calhoun County

CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)–It’s been ten days since a 14-year-old lost her life in a hit-and-run in Calhoun County. Tuesday night, Florida Highway Patrol successfully served two warrants in connection to the tragic crash. Troopers arrested 31-year-old Benjamin Harris and 32-year-old Brandon Harris.

Benjamin turned himself over to Florida Highway Patrol troopers at the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office around 7:15 p.m.

“On the first arrest with Benjamin, we arrested him on vehicular manslaughter or homicide along with leaving the scene of a crash with fatality or death,” said Lt. Jason King, the Public Affairs Officer for Florida Highway Patrol’s Troop A.

Benjamin Harris allegedly drove the vehicle that killed 14-year-old Jaylynn Jordan on the night of March 27th. Jordan was walking along Lake McKenzie Boulevard when she was struck by a UTV and died.

The passenger of the UTV, Brandon Harris, was also arrested Tuesday night at his home in Jackson County. He was arrested by Florida Highway Patrol Traffic Homicide Investigators, Troopers, Sheriff Donnie Edenfield, and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Unit. Harris was charged with felony hit and run.

“The gentleman in Jackson County was arrested for leaving the scene of a crash with death or injury without rendering aid and driving while license suspended habitual,” Lt. King said.

Lt. King says bringing justice to the victim’s family was a community effort.

“The community helped greatly. I think we had 15 or 16 witness statements where people came forward giving their knowledge which helped us with our timeline of piecing this together,” Lt. King said.

The Florida Highway Patrol says more charges may be coming. Benjamin Harris has been booked into the Calhoun County Jail and Brendan Harris has been booked into the Jackson County Jail.