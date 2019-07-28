Two arrests made in connection to body found Saturday afternoon

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)- Deputies with the Bay County Sheriff’s Office have made two arrests in a homicide case after a body was found Saturday afternoon.

Reports said the body was found wrapped in a blanket at the base of Hathaway bridge near the boat ramp.



The victim has been identified as 25-year-old Mark Thomas Jankiewicz of York, Pennsylvania. Authorities said foul play was suspected due to multiple puncture wounds in the neck area, thus leading them to begin a possible homicide investigation.

During the course of the investigation, officers had learned that Jankiewicz had recently been released from the Bay County Jail the day prior, and two people who knew him from Pennsylvania were said to be with him.

The two people were identified as 23-year-old Kayla Marie Kostick and 28-year-old Jack Emilio Sifuenties. A be-on-the-lookout (BOLO) was issued for the car the two were believed to be driving.

An off-duty Panama City Beach Police officer spotted the couple in the vehicle and followed them until the BCSO could come to conduct a traffic stop.

When interviewed, Kostick gave what investigators believed was a rehearsed statement, eventually changing her statement and telling investigators she and Sifuenties had been with Jankiewicz, driving around.

Pictured: Jack Emilio Sifuenties

Reports said the three were talking when suddenly Sifuenties attacked Jankiewicz, placing his hands around his neck. Sifuenties then allegedly pulled a screwdriver out of his pocket and fumbled it, telling Kostick to pick it up for him. Kostick did, handing it to Sifuenties, who stabbed Jankiewicz in the neck with the screwdriver.

Pictured: Kayla Marie Kostick

According to Kostick, Sifuenties also used a second screwdriver to stab Jankiewicz. After the altercation, Jankiewicz’s body was wrapped in a blanket and left at a picnic table. Worried that law enforcement would find the screwdrivers, Sifuenties threw them into St. Andrew Bay towards the Navy Base.

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team quickly located both murder weapons Sunday morning in St. Andrew Bay, exactly where Kostick described they were thrown.

The motive for the murder is unknown, it is believed alcohol and drugs were involved.

Kostick is charged with Principal to Premeditated Murder and Sifuenties is charged with Murder. Both have been booked into the Bay County Jail.

