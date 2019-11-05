Two arrested in connection with Bay County homicide

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Sheriffs Office has charged two suspects in the case involving a homicide that took place Sunday morning in Bay County.

This after the discovery of the body of 33-year-old Jesus Ivan Barreiro-Cruz outside his home just off of 1836 North East Avenue in Panama City.

With the help of the Geneva County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation has led BCSO Criminal Investigators to Dothan, Alabama where two suspects were found.

“We think we’ve got the two people that are the main persons of interest, and were zeroing in on them and criminal investigations continue to work around the clock to put this case together,” said Major Jimmy Stanford.

Pedro Garcia Salas, 35, is now charged with providing false information to law enforcement during a capital felony investigation. The other suspect, 40-year-old Adolfo Mantilla Cuevas, is charged with accessory after the fact for murder.

“There’s a lot of information coming in, were still interviewing many many folks and processing evidence and talking with the state attorney’s office,” said Major Stanford. “We’ve learned that they were the persons with our victim at the time of his death and just through interviews and physical evidence.”

Investigators hope homicide charges will follow shortly.