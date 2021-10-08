Two arrested after search warrant finds heroin

Christopher Blackburn Quantavious Gerard Fuller

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Division developed information about illegal narcotics activity at a home and obtained a search warrant to search the residence on Live Oak Lane. The home was searched on October 5, 2021.

Found during the search was 30 grams of heroin and drug paraphernalia. Narcotics investigators arrested Quantavious Gerard Fuller, age 41, for Trafficking in Heroin (over 28 grams / less than 30 kilograms), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Tampering with Evidence and Keeping a Nuisance Drug Dwelling.

Also arrested as a result of the search warrant was Mr. Fuller’s roommate, Christopher Blackburn, age 48. Mr. Blackburn was charged with Keeping a Nuisance Drug Dwelling and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Both men were taken to the Bay County Jail.