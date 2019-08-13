Two arrested after more than 15 grams of meth discovered

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people after a suspicious person incident led to deputies seizing more than 15 grams of methamphetamine at a Wausau residence Friday afternoon.

Around 2 p.m. on August 9th, a WCSO deputy stopped to speak to a woman who was acting strangely as she walked along Pioneer Road near 2nd Street in Wausau. The woman admitted she was under the influence of methamphetamine and was concerned for her boyfriend’s safety, due to someone in the home harming him.

Deputies responded to the residence located on Washington Street and were met at the front door by the boyfriend, who was identified as 42-year-old Bruce Allen Justice.

Bruce Justice, 42, of Wausau (WCSO/Photo Provided)

Justice was quickly identified by WCSO dispatch as a subject wanted out of Bay County for violation of community control. As the deputy began to take him into custody, Justice armed himself with a hatchet and screwdriver. Once Justice was apprehended the deputy located a syringe and more than 2 grams of methamphetamine in his pants pocket.

During this time a car driven by 33-year-old Brittany Massengill, of Freeport, arrived at the home. Massengill advised deputies she was there to check on her ex-boyfriend, Bruce Justice, but refused to get out of the vehicle.

Brittany Massengill, 33, of Freeport (WCSO/Photo Provided)

After a K9 alerted to the odor of narcotics inside of Massengill’s car, a search was conducted and deputies located more than 9 grams of methamphetamine. Also located was a long rubber tube, syringes, a cap to a syringe, and a glass pipe, which tested positive for methamphetamine.

Investigators secured a search warrant for the residence and were able to locate additional methamphetamine, syringes, and drug paraphernalia throughout the home.

Both Justice and Massengill were transported to the Washington County Jail for booking.

Justice is facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, 2 counts of possession of methamphetamine, and 2 counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Massengill has been charged with possession of methamphetamine with the intent to sell or distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting officers without violence.