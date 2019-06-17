Two arrested after Defuniak Springs traffic stop

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla.- Officers with the DeFuniak Springs Police Department arrested two people early Saturday morning after the car the two were riding in was seen driving reckless on N. 1st Street.

Officers conducted a traffic stop on the late Ford Ranger, but the driver attempted to flee.

The driver was later identified as 28-year-old Allen Walker of DeFuniak Springs.

Walker then fled on foot and was apprehended by officers almost immediately.

The female passenger, 32-year-old Amanda Nicole Tyson also of DeFuniak Springs, had an active arrest warrant for Failure to Appear out of Walton County.

During search of the car, numerous items of drug paraphernalia and methamphetamine were located along with scales.

Both subjects were arrested and taken to the Walton County Jail.

Walker is being held on a $27,000 bond and Tyson was given no bond on her charges.