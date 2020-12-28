Two arrested after allegedly leaving meth in church parking lot

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton deputies arrested two people after they allegedly left 39 grams of meth in a church parking lot and rolled back by to check on it.

Deputies said the pastor spotted the drug delivery at about 7 a.m. Friday and called 911. He added that the couple left a box with drugs inside next to the building and left the area.

Michelle Marie Hakenson

Jeffrey Dillon McCain

Deputies spotted the couple while they were speaking with the pastor and conducted a traffic stop.

Jeffrey Dillon McCain, 21, and Michelle Marie Hakenson, 37, were inside the vehicle and immediately requested a lawyer.

Hakenson and McCain are charged with trafficking in meth, distribution of meth at a place of worship, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Both were given a $100,000 bond.

The trafficking charge is based on the amount of meth believed to be in McCain and Hakenson’s possession and not on the idea that they were part of a transaction. The couple’s motives for leaving drugs at a church is unclear, deputies said.