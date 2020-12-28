Two arrested after allegedly leaving meth in church parking lot

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton deputies arrested two people after they allegedly left 39 grams of meth in a church parking lot and rolled back by to check on it.
Deputies said the pastor spotted the drug delivery at about 7 a.m. Friday and called 911. He added that the couple left a box with drugs inside next to the building and left the area.
Deputies spotted the couple while they were speaking with the pastor and conducted a traffic stop.
Jeffrey Dillon McCain, 21, and Michelle Marie Hakenson, 37, were inside the vehicle and immediately requested a lawyer.
Hakenson and McCain are charged with trafficking in meth, distribution of meth at a place of worship, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Both were given a $100,000 bond.
The trafficking charge is based on the amount of meth believed to be in McCain and Hakenson’s possession and not on the idea that they were part of a transaction. The couple’s motives for leaving drugs at a church is unclear, deputies said.