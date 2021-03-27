Two 19-year-old boys are recovering after Saturday morning crash

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Two 19-year-old boys are recovering from critical and serious injuries after colliding into one another early Saturday morning.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 19-year-old from Cottonwood, Alabama was driving a Chevy pick up heading north on N. East Avenue heading toward Douglas Road. At the same time a 19-year-old from Panama City driving a Nissan Sedan was traveling south on N. East Avenue.

The driver of the truck crossed over the center line and collided with the sedan. FHP says neither teen was wearing a seatbelt.

Both drivers were transported to a local hospital for treatment. The driver of the pick up is being treated for critical injuries while the driver of the sedan is being treated for serious injuries.