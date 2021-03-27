Two 19-year-old boys are recovering after Saturday morning crash

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Two 19-year-old boys are recovering from critical and serious injuries after colliding into one another early Saturday morning.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 19-year-old from Cottonwood, Alabama was driving a Chevy pick up heading north on N. East Avenue heading toward Douglas Road. At the same time a 19-year-old from Panama City driving a Nissan Sedan was traveling south on N. East Avenue.

The driver of the truck crossed over the center line and collided with the sedan. FHP says neither teen was wearing a seatbelt.

Both drivers were transported to a local hospital for treatment. The driver of the pick up is being treated for critical injuries while the driver of the sedan is being treated for serious injuries.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Panama Country Club shares Hurricane Michael recovery update

Former Lynn Haven mayor responds to indictment

Mexico Beach Welcome Center

Sleep Safe Bay Initiative

Storm damage at Oak Mountain High School

Storm damage in West Blocton

More Local News

Don't Miss