FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Two 15-year-olds were charged for the murder of an 18-year-old Crestview man Thursday afternoon, according to Fort Walton Beach police.

Police located and arrested the suspects after the body of Sean Yadriel Burgos-Jimenez, 18, was found shot in the parking lot of the Fort Walton Beach Recreation Center off Jet Drive NW.

People near the scene and police found Burgos-Jimenez with a gunshot wound to the chest.

“Bystanders and responding officers located the victim in the parking lot of the recreation center and they immediately attempted life-saving efforts, but the victim did not survive the wound and was pronounced deceased at the scene by Emergency Medical Personnel,” said police in a statement.

Police said Burgos-Jimenez and the other teens were at the recreation center for an “illegal transaction” in the parking lot.

“The victim was the driver of the vehicle and two suspects were seated inside the vehicle with him,”

said FWBPD.

Once the deal was finished, police said the teens grabbed weapons and stole two loaded guns from Burgos-Jiminez.

Police said Bugos-Jiminez then chased one of the suspects down and fought for the firearm. Multiple shots were fired and one bullet struck Burgos-Jimenez in the chest, police said in a release.

According to police, Burgos-Jimenez collapsed in the parking lot while the teens ran from the scene.

FWBPD said alert officers found the suspects nearby and recovered one loaded gun and suspected narcotics. Police have not released information about the second firearm and weapons the teens used to rob Burgos-Jimenez.

Investigators determined that the shooting wasn’t random and the victim knew the suspects. The teens face charges of Armed Robbery and Felony Murder.

WKRG News 5 does not identify minors accused of crimes.