Twitter users reporting widespread outages

(WFLA) – If you’re having trouble accessing Twitter, you’re not the only one.

Twitter users throughout the United States and other parts of the world are reporting widespread outages. The issues with the social media platform started around 2:45 p.m. Thursday, according to DownDetector.

So far, more than 10,000 users have reported problems to DownDetector. A live map on the website shows outages from coast to coast in the U.S.

The map also shows outages in parts of South America and Europe. Users in the United Kingdom are having the most trouble, the map indicates.