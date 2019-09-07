Twin Boys Delivered and Revived by First Responders

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB)-First responders were responsible for saving the lives of two premature babies and the mother, sharing their story. It was a risky situation that could have been deadly but, instead ends on a happy note.

“When I saw that baby, I wanted to hear that cry. I wanted to turn this around for this mom who already didn’t understand that there was another baby and all I was thinking about was please breathe. And, he did,” described Lt. Sarah Earley, Walton County Fire Rescue Paramedic/EMT.

For Lt. Sara Ealey Tuesday, September 4, 2019, will be a day that she says she will never forget.

“We got called to an active delivery,” said Lt. Earley. “We got there we delivered the first baby at her house went super smooth. We loaded her up and we’re gonna take her and the baby to the hospital.”

At least, that’s what they thought. Little did they know that their work wasn’t over yet. There was a second baby on the way.

News 13 asked Lt. Earley, “When you realized there was a second child that was about to be born, what was going through your mind?”

“Shock,” she replied. “But, you don’t have time to be shocked. You have to jump in, do your job and act quicker at the moment than you were doing before. Things could change in a blink of an eye and all I could think about was resuscitating that baby.”

Even though a lot could have gone wrong, since the mother didn’t know she was pregnant with twins, and because baby number two was breech, Lt. Earley’s peers agree that the babies were delivered by good hands.

“It was kind of the best-case scenario that they ended up with Lt. Earley on the case. She is uniquely qualified for that because she has a range of pediatric certifications and she is a critical care paramedic, shared, Cheif Tracey Vause, Walton County Fire Rescue.

Humble about her story of rescue and revival Lt. Earley says, it was a team effort.

“I couldn’t have done any of it without Hunter Smiley in the back of the truck with me. He stepped up. He wasn’t nervous at all. He did exactly what I told him to do. Everything went super smooth,” shared Lt. Earley.

As for the twins they are on their the way to making a full recovery.