Turtle watch season has begun

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Beach-goers may start seeing marked off turtle nests soon and it is important they remain undisturbed.

Turtle nesting season runs May 1 through October 31. Panama City Beach Turtle Watch volunteers will be exploring the beaches between the boundary of St. Andrews State Park and the boundary of Camp Helen State Park. Every nest they find will be documented and marked for protection.

Sea turtles are federally protected species, according to Panama City Beach volunteer Jenn Sims. Disturbing their nests is a federal offense that can incur fines and even imprisonment. She said if someone discovers a nest before they do, the person should call the Panama City Beach Police’s non-emergency line at 850-233-5000. The police will then contact the volunteers to handle the nest.

After the nests are marked, the volunteers monitor them day and night. Sims said they have data going back to 1991 that helps them estimate when a nest will hatch.

Volunteers ensure a smooth hatching process and the baby turtles make it to the sea without issue. Even after the hatch-lings have exited the nest, the volunteers jobs are not done, she said.

“We also do nest excavations, this year may be a little different due to social distancing.”

These excavations are done to document the success of each nest every year and are typically open to the public. Due to COVID-19 and rules against congregations, Sims said this may not be possible but they intend to use Facebook Live to include everyone during the excavation processes.

Sims said the community can also help ensure a successful turtle nesting season by keeping the beaches clean, dark, and flat. Remove all waste and pick up trash when it is seen. She said turtles are not able to physically reverse, so obstacles could hinder their nesting process. It is important to fill in holes that are dug, or flatten castles that are built when leaving the beaches.

Lights also hurt the nesting process. Homes along the beachfront should utilize their curtains at night, and visitors to the beach refrain from using flashlights on the sands at night during turtle nesting season.

The Panama City Beach’s Turtle Watch Facebook can be visited here.